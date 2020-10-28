Aberdeen legend Willie Miller is confident that the Dons will show a good attitude against Celtic in the Scottish Cup and is positive of the side’s chances if they improve defensively.

Derek McInnes’ side are set to lock horns with Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park on Sunday, with a place in the cup final up for grabs.

The two sides clashed in the Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie last weekend and saw the game end in a 3-3 draw, although Aberdeen had the lead twice.

Having given away the lead twice last weekend, Dons legend Miller is positive of Aberdeen’s chances against the Hoops if they improve their defence.

Miller went on to stress the need for McInnes and co to show the same attitude they did against Celtic in the league and is confident they will do so, while also wanting them to be at their best.

“It’s a one-off game this weekend, dropped points can be made up in the league“, Miller wrote in his Evening Express column.

“But you only get one chance in cup football and the Reds will need to be at their best to get through to the final against Hearts or Hibs.

“The Dons need to show the same attitude and belief and if they are a little bit better defensively then they’ve got a good chance.

“It seems like they will have the same attitude into the Scottish Cup tie which is a good place to do.“

Celtic are on a bad run of form going into the cup tie, having not won their last three games, and Aberdeen will be hopeful of capitalising on it.