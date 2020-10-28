Shkodran Mustafi has claimed that he would love to stay at Arsenal, despite claims he has rejected a contract extension with the Gunners.

Arsenal have been trying to sell the defender in recent transfer windows, but the German has continued at the Emirates.

Mustafi enjoyed a renaissance under Mikel Arteta last season, but missed the start of the campaign due to a knee injury before making a comeback against Leicester City last weekend.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and could depart, amid claims that he has turned down a new deal.

The centre-back stressed that when he joined Arsenal he knew that they were a big club and is clear that if he could continue at the Gunners he would be delighted.

Mustafi said in a press conference: “When I made the decision to sign for Arsenal it is because I respect this club and I think it is a huge club.

“That’s why for me if I could stay at Arsenal, of course, it would mean a lot to me.”

He also refused to be drawn on talks over a fresh deal, adding: “We haven’t been talking about anything so there isn’t anything I can tell you guys.”

From wanting to sell the player over the last two years, Arsenal could put in a big effort to keep hold of Mustafi beyond the expiration of his contract next summer.