Former Rangers striker Nikica Jelavic believes Borna Barisic is the kind of attacking full-back that suits the needs of Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 27-year-old Croatian full-back’s stock has risen since he arrived at Rangers in 2018 and has been an integral part of the Glasgow giants.

His performances in Scotland for Rangers have even earned him suitors in Europe and there was talk of big Italian clubs wanting to sign him in January and in the summer.

Jelavic is aware of Barisic and knows the player in a personal capacity; he conceded that the full-back is more comfortable going forward than defending at the back.

But he believes that works for Rangers as they need Barisic’s attacking output more on the left just as they do on the right with James Tavernier.

Jelavic told The Athletic: “I know Borna and his family well.

“He is a modern left-back who likes offensive football. His defensive side is actually his weaker side.

“He is the opposite to [former Rangers left-back] Sasa [Papac] but I think that’s what Rangers need.

“You cannot have two full-backs who are staying back, so he’s doing great and I’m really happy for him.”

Barisic has featured 76 times for Rangers since 2018 and has provided 24 assists for his team-mates.