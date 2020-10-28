Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko has conceded that it is a dream come true for him to get a chance to pit his wits against Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham will travel to the Netherlands to take on Antwerp in a Europa League group stage clash at the Bosuilstadion on Thursday night.

Spurs are coming into the game on the back of a good run of form and beat LASK Linz in their opening group game last week in London.

They are favourites to beat Antwerp, but it is a special occasion for Leko and the Croatian admits that he feels privileged to manage his team against Mourinho, who he believes is one of the best coaches of his generation.

The Antwerp coach is delighted that he is getting an opportunity and conceded that Mourinho’s record of winning trophies at a high level of the game speaks for itself.

Leko said in his pre-match press conference: “I feel very grateful to play with a coach, who together with [Pep] Guardiola and [Carlo] Ancelotti, is the best coach in the 21st century, who changed football.

“One of the small dreams is coming true.

“I am just super happy my team plays against his.

“He just has very big respect from me, he has more trophies than some people have games.”

Leko will be looking to cause an upset when Tottenham take on Antwerp in the Europa League, but has his work cut out against an in-form Spurs outfit.