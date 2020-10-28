Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has conceded that Joe Gomez will have to take on the burden of marshalling the Reds backline as the Premier League champions suffer more injury woes at the back.

Liverpool are already reeling from the loss of Virgil van Dijk for the season due to a knee injury and Joel Matip is also struggling to regain his fitness.

And they suffered another defensive setback on Tuesday night when Fabinho hobbled off after 30 minutes against FC Midtjylland due to a hamstring injury, and he is expected to be out for some time.

The Brazilian had managed to slot in and replace Van Dijk in the defence in the last week, but his absence has brought down Jurgen Klopp’s senior options at centre-back to just Gomez.

Nicol is sure that Liverpool will have to concentrate on taking no chances at the back in the coming games as they struggle with their injury crisis.

The former Reds defender conceded that the Liverpool defence is now resting on the young shoulders of Gomez and he admits that the centre-back will have to mature soon.

Nicol said on ESPN FC: “It is backs to the wall time.

“It just means defensively you take no chances, you clear your lines, you keep things simple and you try and keep a good shape.

“Joe Gomez has to take the burden of that as he is the only recognised centre-back really left.

“I can’t imagine Matip being fit again before at least this time next year because he never is.

“Joe Gomez has to grow up very quickly in the next couple of weeks.”

It remains to be seen what kind of defence Klopp cobbles together when Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield on Saturday.