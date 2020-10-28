Ex-Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has backed Pascal Struijk to come back stronger after the Whites starlet was substituted early in the first half against Aston Villa on Friday

The 21-year-old was entrusted the job of filling the boots of the injured Kalvin Phillips by Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa in Friday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

However, it did not go according to plan for Struijk, who was booked early on and then substituted by a concerned Bielsa with only 21 minutes on the clock.

Matteo is confident that Struijk will bounce back and be better for the situation, as the former Leeds star feels that the experience garnered by the young Dutchman from Friday will be a learning curve for him.

The Argentine’s standing as head coach at Elland Road makes the players understand and accept Bielsa’s decisions better, according to Matteo, and the 46-year-old lauded Struijk’s attitude for moving on and already focusing on making himself better.

“There was a lot made about him replacing Kalvin Phillips in the build-up and it will be a learning curve for the young lad”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“When you get taken off as a player, you’re always downbeat but I think it’s good to see that in players.

“There were some that I played with over the years who didn’t mind but I’d hate it!

“Bielsa has this knack, and it’s probably down to the standing he has as a head coach, that his players just accept his decisions and move on.

“I have no doubt that Pascal will be back and better for the situation.”

Although the Villa Park game was Struijk’s first time in the defensive midfield role in the league this season, Bielsa has partnered the starlet at centre-back with Robin Koch on two previous occasions when skipper Liam Cooper was unavailable.