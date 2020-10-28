Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is impressed with how Ianis Hagi has settled in Glasgow following the midfielder’s permanent switch to Ibrox in July after spending the second half of last season on loan at the club from Belgian outfit Genk.

The Romanian’s loan move was made permanent by Gerrard over the summer and Hagi has so far featured in 11 Scottish Premiership matches, with the midfielder displaying his creative talents by laying on six assists in the top flight.

However, some have put Hagi’s performances under the microscope by stating that despite his assists record, the 22-year-old has been sloppy in the middle of the park.

But Gerrard insists that he is happy with how Hagi has settled in at Ibrox since making his move permanent while acknowledging the Gers starlet’s ability to unlock any defence with his passing.

“Ianis is in a good place and he is really settled here in Glasgow”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We could see his quality and ability and that is why we wanted him here in the summer.

“He can open the door at any given moment if you give him space.”

Gerrard’s side are gearing up for their second group game of the Europa League proper this season, against Polish side Lech Poznan on Thursday, and the Englishman is delighted in having all his attacking options back at his disposal.

“It is fantastic to have our attacking options and is the first time I have had this luxury.

“This is the challenge of the job and I get paid to pick the team based on the work in training.

“It was a good performance from Jermain [Defoe] at the weekend and a world-class goal.”

Rangers’ midfield have also received a boost with club new boy Bongani Zungu finally allowed to begin training with the squad.