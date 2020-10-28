Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has revealed that he expects the Whites’ upcoming opponents Leicester City to sit back, absorb the pressure from the Yorkshire giants and try to play on the counter attack.

Fourth placed Leicester are set to lock horns with Leeds on Monday at Elland Road, with both teams coming into the fixture with wins in their last league outings.

The Foxes have so far won all of their three away league games this season, but will be tasked with dealing with the high pressing style of football played by the hosts.

And Beckford expects the Midlands outfit to sit back to absorb Leeds’ pressure and look for openings to hit the home team on the counter attack, backed by the blistering pace the Foxes’ have in their attacking arsenal with players like Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes.

But the former Leeds star believes that Leicester will ultimately crumble under the Whites’ relentless pressure which will enable the home team to carve out chances of their own.

Asked how he is expecting Leicester to play against Leeds, Beckford said on LUTV: “I am expecting Leicester to sit back and try to absorb as much pressure as they can and try to get us on the counter attack with Jamie Vardy’s pace, Harvey Barnes’ pace.

“They’ve got players in their team that are very quick, but they have also got some very technically skilful players.

“[Youri] Tielemans in midfield is a class act.

“Soon as he came in, he kind of changed the whole dynamic of how Leicester City play after [N’Golo] Kante left them.

“So, I think that they will try to absorb as much pressure as they can and try to hit us on the counter attack.

“But that being said, it is only a certain amount of time that teams can absorb the pressure from us before they end up crumbling”

Leeds will be eager to clinch all three points at Elland Road on Monday having been edged out by Wolves in a 1-0 defeat in their previous home outing.