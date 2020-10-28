Everton winger Anthony Gordon has admitted he is working hard on improving his end product as he looks to secure further playing time opportunities.

The 19-year-old attacker made his first Premier League appearance of the season in Everton’s 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend, coming on as a substitute.

With the likes of James Rodriguez and Richarlison starring in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven, Gordon, whose only start this term has come in the EFL Cup, has found league minutes hard to come by.

However, the teenager feels he has done well when given chances in cup games, although he admits his end product could be better.

With his eyes on earning more game time, Gordon has been working on improving his attacking output and is also positive that his ability to play in a number of positions, which he takes pride in, stands him in good stead to play more.

“I have been working on providing goals and assists“, Gordon told Everton TV.

“I am trying to get that end product where it needs to be.

“Ultimately, that is what I am judged on as an attacking player.

“I thought I did well in the cup games.

“I had a couple of assists but should have scored a few and that shows my inconsistencies and where I need to improve.

“I have a lot of attributes that can fit into different positions and have always prided myself on that – it gives me more chance of gaining opportunities when players are injured or suspended.“

Predominantly a left winger, Gordon can also operate on the right flank, as well as an attacking midfielder.