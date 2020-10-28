Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson is of the view that the Whites defence striking the right balance between pressing and not conceding space behind the backline is key to them dealing with the threat of Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy.

The Yorkshire giants will be looking to register their fourth win of the current Premier League campaign on Monday when they welcome Leicester to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will potentially face last season’s top flight Golden Boot winner Vardy, who spearheads the Foxes’ attacking charge, with the Leicester number 9 having already found the back of the net six times since the current season kicked off.

Grayson is of the view that Leeds’ defensive line striking the right balance between pressing and allowing space at the back is crucial to them keeping Vardy silent in the upcoming Elland Road encounter.

The former White boss also stressed that he expects a tight battle in midfield.

Asked where he expects the key battles on the pitch to take place when Leicester square off against Leeds, Grayson said on LUTV: “I think the lads at the back have certainly got to be aware of his [Vardy’s] pace and his talent.

“I think they [Leeds’ defence] have got to get the right balance between squeezing out the pitch and making sure that there is not too much room for him to run in behind, because you as a striker would love that space when you are quicker than maybe the centre-backs and there is space there where you can run in behind.

“But then not allowing too much space in front of you, your midfield is going to get overrun by the good players that Leicester have got like [Dennis] Praet, [Youri] Tielemans and Harvey Barnes, [James] Maddison.

“They have got some decent players, Leicester.”

Leeds are yet to register a clean sheet at home in the league this season, with both of the Whites’ two clean sheets coming away in wins against Sheffield United and Aston Villa.