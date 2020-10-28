Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight at finally being able to put Gers new boy Bongani Zungu through his paces on the training pitch, following the midfielder’s arrival at Ibrox two weeks ago.

The Gers snapped up Zungu from French outfit Amiens on a deadline day deal which will see the South African remain in Glasgow on a season-long loan.

Despite arriving at Ibrox earlier this month, Zungu was unable to link up with his team-mates as he had to isolate.

✔️ Day One pic.twitter.com/YKjUxUDvD1 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 28, 2020

The midfielder is finally ready to get started as an Ibrox star after being given the green light to join his new team-mates and Gerrard expressed his delight at having the club new boy at his disposal.

The Gers boss was able to put Zungu through his paces on the training ground and is so far happy with how the midfielder has acclimatised to life in Scotland.

“Very excited to have Bongani Zungu involved, it would have been a long two weeks for him”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“He trained today which was fantastic.

“He will certainly feel that one-hour session later today, but he is smiling and it was great to have him here.”

All eyes will be on when Gerrard opts to hand Zungu his Rangers debut; the Gers are in Europa League action against Lech Poznan on Thursday.