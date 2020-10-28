Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld has warned Spurs against the threat of Royal Antwerp, who he explains are a physical team and know how to churn out results.

Jose Mourinho’s men visit Belgian Pro League outfit Royal Antwerp in the second game of their Europa League group stage campaign on Thursday.

Royal Antwerp go into the game against Spurs on the back of a Europa League win over Ludogorets and a league win over rivals Beerschot.

Looking ahead to the game, Belgium international Alderweireld has warned Tottenham against the threat of their opponents on Thursday.

Laying down the Great Old’s strengths, the defender explained that they are a physical team and know how to grind results out, and feels they will view the Spurs game as one of their biggest of the season.

“I think they are in a good moment“, Alderweireld told Spurs TV.

“They are a physical team, know how to play [and get] a result.

“It is their game of the season [against Spurs] tomorrow.

“So, it is going to be a big game for us tomorrow, big game.“

The game on Thursday will hand Alderweireld the chance to play competitive football in his home city, which he describes as a strange but special feeling.

“[It is going to be] special because I’ve never played in my home city, not an official game“, the Antwerp-born star said.

“So it is going to be strange but special.“

Having won their first Europa League group stage game over LASK Linz last weekend, Spurs will be hopeful of backing it up with another victory in Belgium.