Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw has explained that work on the training pitch is the reason behind the Gers’ solid defensive record so far this season.

The Light Blues are unbeaten across all competitions so far in the current campaign and have only conceded four goals in the 16 games they have played.

Providing his insight into the side’s defensive solidity, Gers technical coach Culshaw has cited the work on the training pitch as the reason behind it.

Culshaw explained that the players are soaking up information from the coaches and manager Steven Gerrard and successfully executing their ideas in games.

The Rangers first team coach went on to point out how the players are willing to put their body on the line to prevent the opposition from scoring, while also being aware of their responsibilities while they are out of possession.

Asked for the reason behind the Gers’ defensive strength, Culshaw said on Rangers TV: “It is the work that the lads are putting in on the training field.

“I think they are taking everything on board, what the coaches and the manager are asking from them on the training field and they are bringing it onto the pitch.

“I think all over the pitch, starting from the attackers, midfield players and the defenders and goalkeepers, they all know what they are doing out of possession.

“And I think when it comes down to defending the box, I think all the players are willing to put their body on the line and stop the opposition from scoring.“

Gerrard and co will be hoping to maintain their defensive stability as they go further into the campaign in search of success in the league and in Europe.