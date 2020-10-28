Lech Poznan star Jakub Moder is aware of the quality possessed by Rangers, but is confident that his side will come up with solutions to try and get something out of their Europa League encounter with the Gers.

Steven Gerrard’s side lock horns with Polish top flight outfit Lech Poznan in the second game of their Europa League group stage campaign on Thursday.

Lech Poznan go into the game at Ibrox on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Benfica in their last European game and Poland international Moder feels the Gers could be a tougher side to face.

The Brighton loanee is aware of the Light Blues’ qualities and is expecting a game similar to those Lech Poznan face in the Polish league.

Moder went on to insist that Lech Poznan will analyse Rangers and come up with solutions to earn something out of the game, with the player confident in his side’s attacking abilities.

“Rangers are a very good team and probably a more uncomfortable opponent than Benfica because they will play differently than our last opponent“, Moder was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“We will analyse them in detail, but I think we can expect a match like we sometimes do in the league, that is, our opponents will not be completely open against us.

“We know they concede few goals and defend well, but, in Europe, we are playing well going forward, so we will definitely come up with something for them.“

Rangers will be hopeful of winning against Lech Poznan and moving a step closer to progressing to the next round of the Europa League, having won their first game against Standard Liege.