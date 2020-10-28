Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler has insisted that his side will not change the way they play when they host Liverpool at home next week in the Champions League.

Liverpool have won their opening two group games in the Champions League and are at the top of Group D, followed by Atalanta, who have collected four points from their opening games.

The two sides will face each other in Bergamo next week and a win for Atalanta would take them to the top of the group ahead of the Reds.

Liverpool are dealing with an injury crisis at the back and Freuler stressed that Atalanta will not hold back when they will host the Reds in Italy next week.

The Atalanta midfielder believes it is a great opportunity to win some big points and feels that his side will play their game against one of the best sides in Europe at home.

“Liverpool will arrive next week and they are at the top”, Freuler told the club’s official site.

“But we want to play our game and win some important points.

“And all the more for the fact that the game will be played in our stadium.”

Atalanta played out a 2-2 draw at home against Ajax on Tuesday night.