Fixture: Royal Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to play Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp in the Europa League this evening.

Spurs opened their Europa League group stage push with a comfortable 3-0 win over LASK Linz on home turf and will want to grab another three points today in Belgium.

They face a Royal Antwerp side sitting top of the Belgian top flight and who also won their group stage opener, beating Ludogorets 2-1.

Jose Mourinho has left Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele in England, resting the pair.

Mourinho goes with Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he slots in Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies as the central pair, with Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon full-backs.

Harry Winks and Dele Alli play, while Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Gareth Bale support Carlos Vinicius.

If the Portuguese tactician wants to make changes then he has options to call for on the bench, including Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Royal Antwerp

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Bale, Vinicius

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Alderweireld, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Lamela, Sissoko, Lucas, Clarke, White, Cirkin