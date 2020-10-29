Sheffield United star Sander Berge has revealed that he looks up to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and feels the Belgian is the best player in the world right now.

Chris Wilder’s men, who are still searching for their first league win of the season, lock horns with Manchester City at home on Saturday.

The Blades showed fighting spirit on their trip to Liverpool last weekend, although they lost 2-1, and will be hoping to get something out of their match against the Citizens.

Looking ahead to the game, Sheffield United star Berge is aware of the quality possessed by Pep Guardiola’s men, especially midfield maestro De Bruyne.

The Norwegian is of the view that De Bruyne is currently the best player in the world and revealed that he looks up to the midfielder, who he feels can change a game at any time.

“They have the best player in the world in my opinion, at the moment“, Berge said in a press conference.

“De Bruyne is a player I look up to a lot.

“He can change the game for them no matter what the situation.

“He’s a big danger, but I admire him.

“They have so many players they can use in midfield and are a strong, strong team.“

Berge was on the scoresheet for the Blades against Liverpool last weekend, while De Bruyne has scored and assisted a goal each in the league this term.