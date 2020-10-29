Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has insisted that first and foremost he wanted to prove to himself that he was good enough to play in the Premier League this season.

Marcelo Bielsa has invested a lot in Bamford over the last two years and the striker repaid his faith by helping Leeds to win promotion to the Premier League.

However, at the start of the season, there were doubts over whether he was good enough to be in the Premier League as his previous stints in the top tier saw him make little impact.

But Bamford has proved his doubters wrong with six goals in as many league games, including a brilliant hat-trick away at Aston Villa last week.

The striker stressed that more than proving to others, he wanted to prove to himself that he was good enough to perform at the top level of English football after his previous experience in the Premier League.

Bamford said on talkSPORT: “For me, I’m proving it to myself.

“The first time I played in the Premier League on loan I believed I could play at that level but I didn’t show it and so it’s proving to myself I was right.

“I can play at this level and I can play in the Premier League, and proving it to anyone else is kind of a bonus.”

Bamford will be looking to carry on with his goalscoring form when Leeds are next in action on Monday against Leicester City.