Newcastle United new boy Florent Indalecio has revealed that he signed for the Magpies to prove that he can play football at the highest level.

Following a successful trial in the summer, the 23-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Premier League side Newcastle last week.

The Frenchman is currently with the Magpies Under-23s side, but a year ago he balanced two jobs in construction while playing football part-time in Australia.

Having worked his way to earning a contract with Newcastle, Indalecio is now determined to grab his second chance with both hands.

Reflecting on his move to St. James’ Park, the 23-year-old revealed that he signed for the club to prove that he can play at the highest level and insists he is not at St James’ Park for for the money.

“I said to the club that I don’t want to sign for fun or for the money“, Indalecio told Newcastle’s official site.

“I really wanted to sign for Newcastle to prove that I can play one day at the highest level possible.“

Indalecio, who is a close friend of Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, is delighted to be part of the club and is aware of the hard work he needs to put in.

“I’m enjoying my time here“, Indalecio added.

“I appreciate all my team-mates and already have good relationships with them and the staff too.

“I’m feeling good in Newcastle and I am very happy to be here.

“I’m just focussed on playing football and I know the real work starts right now.“

Newcastle Under-23s take on Reading in the Premier League 2 on Friday and Indalecio will be looking to help his team to victory.