Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has backed the Bhoys to come away from Lille with a point tonight in the Europa League.

The Scottish champions have not won a game in their last three outings in all competitions, which included home defeats to Rangers in the league and AC Milan in the Europa League.

Celtic have travelled to France to take on Lille in their second Europa League group game and are underdogs to get anything from their trip to the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille are level on points with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and are favourites to beat Celtic tonight.

Rough conceded that it is going to be a tough game for Celtic, but he is not prepared to accept that the Bhoys are going to get blown away by Lille.

He believes the Bhoys are good enough to get a point if they are at the top of their game at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “I think it is going to be a tough game, but I am going to suggest that they might be able to get a 1-1 draw.

“I heard those stats about Standard Liege – not been beaten at home for 30 games – and Rangers went there and beat them.

“I am not buying into all this hype and Celtic are good enough, on the night and if the players perform, to come away with a draw.”

A defeat at Lille could push Celtic further towards an exit from Europe before Christmas and increase the pressure on boss Neil Lennon.