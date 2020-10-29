Tottenham Hotspur loanee Ryan Sessegnon has revealed that he has been trying to find the right balance between defending and attacking as a left-back.

Sessegnon struggled to feature under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham last season and the 20-year-old joined Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on loan on the final day of the transfer window earlier this month.

The full-back has made two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim since joining the club and is keen to play more football this season in order to aid his development.

The Englishman is known for his marauding runs from left-back and scored goals and registered assists in the Championship at his former club Fulham.

His attacking ability has been the highlight of his game, but at the top level, Sessegnon is aware that he needs to improve his defending.

The 20-year-old believes he has improved defensively over the years and is looking to find the right balance between defending and attacking as a full-back.

Sessegnon told German magazine Kicker: “I am a left-back who likes to attack.

“But I have improved over the years to find the right moments to go on the offensive because my main job is defending.

“I try to find a good balance in my game.”

Tottenham have high hopes from Sessegnon and are keen to see him develop in Germany over the course of the season as a left-back.