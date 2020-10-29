Fixture: Rangers vs Lech Poznan

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Polish side Lech Poznan in the Europa League this evening at Ibrox.

The Gers registered an impressive opening to their Europa League group stage push by seeing off Standard Liege 2-0 in Belgium and boss Steven Gerrard will want the good form to continue tonight.

They face a Lech Poznan outfit who lost their group opener at home to Portuguese giants Benfica and start this evening as underdogs.

Gerrard remains without long-term injury absentee Nikola Katic.

Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun are the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Gerrard picks Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, with Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent supporting Kemar Roofe.

If he needs to make changes then options are available on the bench, including Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo.

Rangers Team vs Lech Poznan

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Hagi, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Jack, Itten, Zungu, Patterson, Aribo, Morelos, Barker, Stewart, Barjonas