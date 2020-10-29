Leeds United are a tough team to play against, are good at moving the ball quickly to take players out of the spaces, Aston Villa star Matty Cash has admitted.

The Villans’ winning streak in the Premier League came crashing down after Patrick Bamford’s hat-trick saw Leeds hand them their first defeat of the league campaign last Friday.

Reflecting on the defeat to the Whites, Aston Villa star Cash has stressed the need for the team to avoid looking at the game as a negative as Leeds are a good side.

Having played against Marcelo Bielsa’s side with Nottingham Forest last term, the 23-year-old defender explained that the Whites are a tough team to play against.

Providing his thoughts on Leeds, the Aston Villa star lauded the Elland Road outfit’s ability to move the ball quickly and take players out of spaces.

“It was a tough game. Leeds are a really good side“, Cash told Villa TV.

“They like to move the ball really quickly and take players out of the spaces.

“I played against them in the Championship and it was really tough for us.

“We can’t look at it as a negative.

“When we win we can’t get too high and when we lose we can’t get too low.“

Leeds will be looking to build on their win against Aston Villa with another three points when they host Leicester City on Monday.