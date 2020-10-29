Norwich City Under-23s coach David Wright has lauded Leeds United’s ability to play on the counter-attack after his side faced a Whites Under-23s outfit supplemented by first team players in the Premier League 2.

The Canaries faced a Leeds Under-23s team that featured senior Whites players in the shape of Kiko Casilla, Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez, Tyler Roberts, Ian Poveda and club new boy Raphinha at Thorp Arch on Sunday.

Poveda and Raphinha got on the scoresheet for Mark Jackson’s side as they registered a 2-0 win against the visitors.

Jackson is focused on implementing the same style of play that first team boss Marcelo Bielsa has employed at Elland Road and Norwich Under-23s boss Wright was left impressed after witnessing Leeds ability to counter attack at close quarters.

Wright, who was content with how his side tried to match Leeds’ intensity, revealed that the Yorkshire giants’ are well versed in the art of playing on the counter attack with real drive.

“In general, the lads had to really work in the second-half, to be fair to them I was really pleased”, Wright told Norwich City’s official site.

“Some of the recovery runs they did were absolutely brilliant.”

“Leeds were very good at counter-attacking with real drive, but we stood up to that and recovered with them.

“For a young side to do that is really pleasing.”

Bielsa is keen on keeping his first team players outside of the regular starting eleven sharp by giving them regular minutes with the Under-23s.