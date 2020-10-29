Lille coach Christophe Galtier has refused to take Celtic lightly in the Europa League and insisted the Bhoys’ European pedigree deserves respect.

Celtic are struggling for form at the moment and are on a run of three games without a win that saw them lose to Rangers in the Glasgow derby and also suffer a defeat at home against AC Milan in the Europa League last week.

The Scottish champions have gone to France to take on Lille on Thursday night in a Europa League group stage game and are in a desperate need of a result.

Galtier conceded that AC Milan are the overwhelming favourites to qualify from their group, but insisted that it would be wrong to count out Celtic just yet.

He pointed towards Celtic’s pedigree in Europe and admits that his side must not give them an inch tonight as the Bhoys are used to dominating and winning games in Scotland.

“AC Milan are the big favourites for the group”, Galtier was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

“But Celtic are a club who have been in the [European] competition since 1995.

“They are a team who are used to dominating their matches.

“We must not give up a millimetre against them.”

AC Milan will take on Sparta Prague at the San Siro in the other game in Group H tonight.