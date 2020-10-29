Fixture: Lille vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with French side Lille in the Europa League this evening.

Neil Lennon’s men suffered a loss at home against AC Milan in their Group H opener and are on a run of poor form, having not registered a win in their last three games, losing twice.

The Bhoys will be looking to bounce back by returning from France with a positive result, but face a side that won their group stage opener 4-1, beating Sparta Prague.

Lennon is without defender Christopher Jullien and winger James Forrest.

Between the sticks Lennon has Scott Bain, while at the back he selects Kristoffer Ajer and Shane Duffy, with Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt providing width.

Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Olivier Ntcham, while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor support Mohamed Elyounoussi and Albian Ajeti.

Lennon has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Odsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic

Celtic Team vs Lille

Bain, Frimpong, Duffy, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, Ntcham, Christie, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Ajeti

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Bitton, Griffiths, Klimala, Soro, Turnbull, Rogic, Edouard, Henderson, Welsh, Dembele