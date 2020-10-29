Royal Antwerp star Dieumerci Mbokani has refused to rule out the Belgian side’s chances against Tottenham Hotspur this evening, despite the Premier League outfit’s quality.

Premier League giants Tottenham and Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp lock horns in their second Europa League group stage game this evening.

Royal Antwerp star Mbokani, who spent the 2015/16 on loan at Norwich City, is aware of the quality possessed by his side’s upcoming European opponents.

The 34-year-old acknowledged the quality of the likes of Heung-Min Son, but insisted that Tottenham having good players does not mean Royal Antwerp do not have a chance against them.

“[Son], the South Korean. [He is] also a good one“, Mbokani told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“But just because they have so many good players doesn’t mean we don’t have a chance.“

Having played against Spurs for Norwich, Mbokani is looking forward to the game and feels he can contribute more than he usually does, indicating he will be up for the challenge.

“It’s a really top match“, the Congo international said.

“In such matches, I can usually do a little more.

“I am looking forward to it, although it is nothing new to me.

“I have already played against them a few times.“

Mbokani suffered 3-0 defeats in his both matches against Tottenham in the 2015/16 season.