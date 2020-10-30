Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has insisted that it is dangerous for the Dons to think Celtic will not be at the races in their Scottish Cup clash at the weekend due to their midweek Europa League game.

Derek McInnes’ side are set to lock horns with Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park on Sunday, with a place in the final up for grabs.

The two sides played out a 3-3 draw in the Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie last weekend, after which Celtic went on to play against Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.

Aberdeen go into the game on Sunday on the back of a full week of preparation. but goalkeeper Lewis has insisted that the Dons cannot think the Hoops will not be up for the challenge at Hampden.

Lewis explained that Celtic play in Europe regularly and pointed out that they have a big enough squad to rotate players and keep things fresh ahead of the cup tie.

“It is a dangerous thought process to get into in terms of thinking that they have a midweek game, and we don’t“, Lewis told Red TV.

“They play a lot of European football.

“We expect them to be very a strong team.

“They have a big enough squad to rotate things if they need to.

“We are not going to assume that they won’t be at the races just because they have a game during the week.“

The winner of the tie between Aberdeen and Celtic will go on to face either of Hearts or Hibernian in the final of the competition.