Former Premier League star Ray Parlour has indicated that there are too many uncertainties around Dele Alli at Tottenham Hotspur, and feels the midfielder has arrived at a crossroads in his career.

Alli has failed to hit the heights of previous years of late and has lost his place in the Tottenham team this season under Jose Mourinho.

He got an opportunity on Thursday night in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Antwerp, but was brought off at half time following a poor first-half performance.

The 24-year-old has played just twice in the Premier League this season and has not made the matchday squad in four of Tottenham’s six league games.

Parlour is of the view that Alli has little option but to work harder to win back his place in the team.

But the former Arsenal man is unsure whether the midfielder is someone who can excel under Mourinho and he admits that the Spurs star is struggling to match the form he showed early on in his career.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “Everybody looked at the window and said, will he move or is this the time he moves away from Spurs?

“All he is got to do now is work a little bit harder, but he looks like his confidence is so low at the moment.

“What is his best position? Is Jose going out and telling him too many instructions?

“Usually, he is a free spirit when he plays. He goes everywhere, he drifts into places and he is hard to pick up.

“He is got to be careful as he set his bar up so high as a young man when he got his opportunity.

“His stats were unbelievable; they were better than Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard’s, but suddenly he is at the crossroads of his career.”

All eyes will be on whether Mourinho includes Alli in Tottenham’s matchday squad for their meeting with Brighton on Sunday.