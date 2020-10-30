Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop has insisted that it is hard for Dele Alli to play his way back into the Tottenham Hotspur team when Jose Mourinho makes wholesale changes.

The 24-year-old midfielder was handed his third start of the 2020/21 season in Tottenham’s Europa League game against Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

Alli was one of nine players to come into the Spurs starting eleven that won 1-0 against Burnley earlier in the week as Mourinho made wholesale changes in Belgium.

However, with Spurs trailing by one goal, Mourinho replaced Alli with Erik Lamela at the start of the second half and former West Ham star Hislop sympathises with the Englishman.

Hislop has insisted that it is hard and challenging for Alli to stand out and perform to the best of his abilities when Mourinho makes many changes to the team, which takes out the cohesion and understanding in the side.

“That’s the challenge, when you are on the outside looking in and trying to play your way into the team, when the manager makes wholesale changes“, Hislop said on ESPN FC.

“Jose Mourinho makes all these changes, as a result, there is no real cohesion in the team, everybody is trying to find their legs, find their own rhythm.

“It becomes hard for you to establish yourself and what you would bring to the starting eleven when your favourite starting eleven isn’t on the park.

“That’s the challenge here for Dele Alli, trying to stand out in a team that are lacking understanding, lacking cohesion.“

Mourinho brought on the likes of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane in the second half, but Spurs failed to equalise and went on to lose 1-0 to Antwerp.