Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has tipped Whites starlet Leif Davis to develop into a top notch player at Elland Road and believes the youngster has what it takes to stake his claim.

The highly rated 20-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 from League Two outfit Morecambe.

Davis has been a fixture in the Leeds Under-23s side since he arrived in Yorkshire and is amongst the most talented players in the youth ranks at Elland Road, according to Phillips.

Phillips, who rose through the ranks at Leeds to become one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet, has backed Davis to follow in his footsteps and earn a spot in the first team in the future.

The 24-year-old has been sharing the pitch with Davis and is of the view that the Whites starlet can turn into a top-notch left-back, left midfielder or a centre-half with some fine tuning to his game under Bielsa.

“You’ve got so many people who can just come in and do the job”, Phillips told Leeds That Podcast.

“It goes down to the manager and the way he prepares us to be ready for every single moment.

“One of the players we haven’t seen much of yet, but we will get to see is, in the future definitely, Leif Davis.

“He’s that good of a player.

“If he just settled down a little bit and screwed his head on a little bit he’d be up there as one of the best left-backs, left midfielders, centre-halves we’ve got.”

Davis made his Premier League debut in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City earlier this month and was also on the bench in his team’s 3-0 victory away at Aston VIlla last week.