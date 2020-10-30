West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal has admitted that he is finding it difficult that he has to defend more with the Hammers than he did with Slavia Prague.

The 28-year-old defender joined West Ham from Czech Republic club Slavia Prague in the recent transfer window and has made three appearances for the Irons so far.

Settling into life in the Premier League, Coufal has identified major differences between the English top flight and the Champions League.

The right-back feels the Premier League has a faster tempo and intensity than the Champions League and believes the players in the league are of the highest quality.

Reflecting on his role at the club, Coufal explained that it is similar to that he had at Slavia Prague, but admitted that he is finding it difficult that he has to defend more at West Ham, who do not enjoy big possession in lot of their games.

“I have played in the Champions League and the Premier League and, if I am comparing the two, the Premier League has a faster tempo and a faster intensity“, Coufal told West Ham TV.

“The players here are of the highest quality.

“It [my role] is similar as, at my former club I played right-back but in almost all our matches I was keeping the ball at around 70 per cent, so I was still up the pitch.

“Now, it’s a little bit difficult for me because I must defend more because we don’t play with the ball like at my former club.“

Coufal has provided one assist from his three appearances for West Ham so far, helping the side to one win and two draws.