Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he was shocked by the Premier League board’s decision to not allow five substitutions to be made this season.

FIFA allowed teams to bring on as many as five substitutes after seasons resumed across Europe last season and made it clear that it could be implemented in the current campaign as well.

UEFA club competitions have allowed teams to bring on five substitutes this season as well and Solskjaer used it to good effect on Wednesday night when Manchester United beat RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League.

But the proposal to have the rule in the Premier League this season was outvoted over concerns that the top clubs with bigger squads would have an unfair advantage.

However, Solskjaer admits that the decision shocked him as in a condensed season there would be more injuries and allowing five substitutes could have helped players to avoid injuries.

He said in a press conference: “100 per cent [I wanted the five substitutes rule this season].

“I cannot believe the vote went against.

“We have to look after the players.

“This season is the most demanding of all.

“I can see the point, but if you take a step back, there have been loads of injuries.”

The Premier League started later this year due to the unscheduled pause last season and the games are coming thick and fast for Solskjaer’s side.