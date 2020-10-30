Isaac Hayden has insisted that Newcastle United’s players need to start taking more reasonability on the pitch and address their inconsistent form.

Newcastle are 14th in the league table after six games, after winning, drawing and losing two games each from the opening weeks.

The league table shows the inconsistency that has dogged Newcastle this season, which has seen them earn points at tough places such as West Ham, Tottenham and Wolves, but also lose 3-0 to Brighton at home.

Hayden conceded that Newcastle need to get rid of the up and down nature of their performances and feels the onus is on the players to sort things out when things are going wrong on the pitch.

He believes Steve Bruce can set them up tactically as well as he can, but it is still down to the players on the pitch to make sure that they maintain their level of performance.

The midfielder feels Newcastle have made a decent start this season, but insisted that it is still not good enough with regards to where the club want to be.

Hayden told The Athletic: “We can’t be going to West Ham and winning 2-0 and then losing 3-0 to Brighton the following weekend. It doesn’t make sense.

“We have to have a better mental attitude than that.

“Even if a game turns bad, as players on the pitch there are times when you have to say, ‘Enough is enough’.

“The manager can talk about tactics until the cows come home, but we have to grasp that responsibility.

“We need to be better at that.

“It’s the consistency and maturity of the group that needs to improve.

“I think we’ll get there. It’s not been a bad start.

“We’ve done OK, but OK is not what we’re trying to do.

“We’re trying to be more than OK.”

Newcastle will host league leaders Everton at St. James’ Park this weekend as they look to grab three points against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.