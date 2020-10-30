West Ham United star Pablo Fornals has shrugged off the impact of Virgil van Dijk being missing for Liverpool and insists the Reds are still a hugely dangerous side to face.

The Hammers are set for trip to Merseyside at the weekend to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without their influential centre-back Van Dijk, who is expected to miss the rest of the season due a cruciate knee ligament injury.

But Fornals insists that Liverpool are still the best team in the top flight and are dangerous as ever with the Reds’ attacking department firing on all cylinders.

Liverpool boss Klopp roping in Diogo Jota from Wolves over the summer has only added to the Merseyside giants’ firepower, according to Fornals, and the Spaniard stressed that his team are going into the showdown at Anfield with complete focus.

Asked what he expects from Liverpool in Van Dijk’s absence, Fornals told talkSPORT: “I think probably they are the best team in the league.

“They showed us last season, but yes [they will miss] Van Dijk [who] has been a great player for them.

“But they are still having their [front] three, four now with Jota on the top.

“So, we have to be careful because they are a great team and very dangerous.”

Liverpool will be without Fabinho for the meeting with West Ham, with the midfielder set to miss out through injury.