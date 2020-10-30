West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals believes he is being given an opportunity to show just why the Hammers signed him and is enjoying his football at the club.

Fornals, who joined West Ham from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer of 2019, struggled to reach the heights expected of him by some, having ended the 2019/20 season with only five assists and two goals to his name.

However, the midfielder is now an integral part of David Moyes’ first team set-up at the London Stadium, with the Scotsman starting the 24-year-old in all of West Ham’s top flight matches so far this season.

And Fornals revealed that a revamped backline and change in tactics has enabled him to occupy a more central role in midfield and in turn helped him to showcase his abilities more on the pitch.

The Spaniard is enjoying his football at the moment and is determined to improve his game as he looks to prove his worth by earning more game time going forward this season.

Asked if his form improved because he now has a season under his belt in England, Fornals told talkSPORT: “I think my passion and my desire on the pitch is the same as last season, will be the same in the next season.

“But we are playing different and I am playing more inside than outside.

“I am feeling good and we have more players at the back, so I do not need to work [defensively] as much as I did.

“Last season, sometimes I was playing at left-back in some moments of the game.

“So now I can show a little bit of more of why West Ham signed me.

“Yes, I am very happy and I just want to play good and spend more time on the pitch.”

Fornals and West Ham are set for a trip to Merseyside to take on Liverpool at the weekend and the Spaniard will again hope to pull the strings in midfield and help his side get a positive result.