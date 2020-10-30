Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that the Gers are experienced enough to refocus on their Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock on Sunday, just days after hosting Polish side Lech Poznan.

The Gers hosted Polish side Lech Poznan on Thursday night at Ibrox with the home team registering their second Europa League win in the group stage this season.

However, Gerrard’s men are put right back into the thick of action just two days after their continental tie as the current Scottish Premiership leaders are set for a trip to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock in the top flight on Sunday.

But Gerrard insists that the Glasgow giants will have no trouble switching their attention to domestic duties as the whole squad are experienced enough to refocus on the task at hand, which is to clinch all three points in their upcoming game against Kilmarnock.

The 40-year-old admitted that Europe and Scotland demand different types of mentalities, approaches and tactics, but the Rangers boss is confident that the world will see the best version of the Gers at Rugby Park on Sunday.

“The contrast of games from Europe to Scotland can be very different but this squad and staff now has experience in this and we know how quickly we need to adjust our mentality and tactics”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“The players will know the difference from Lech to Killie and what needs to be done.”

Rangers are sitting at the top of the league table with a six-point gap over second placed Celtic and the Gers will hope to increase their lead by clinching all three points away at Killie.