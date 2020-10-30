Royal Antwerp coach Ivan Leko has insisted that his side more than deserved to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night in their Europa League clash.

Spurs were odds on favourites to walk away with three points from their trip to Belgium, but they were in a shock at the Bosuilstadion.

Lior Rafaelov gave the home side a shock lead in the first half and Antwerp managed to cling on to score a famous victory over one of the big teams from the Premier League.

Mourinho was forced to make four changes at the break after a dire first-half performance and Leko feels that it is something that the Tottenham boss has never had to resort to in his career.

The Antwerp coach stressed that his side absolutely deserved the three points and had better chances make the victory more emphatic than Tottenham scoring an equaliser on Thursday night.

He refused to take individual credit for the win but insisted Tottenham will know that they were deservedly beaten.

Leko told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “We absolutely did [deserve to win].

“We did indeed come closer to making it 2-0 or 3-0 than they ever came to 1-1.

“Mourinho had to make four substitutions at half-time, he probably never had to do that.

“I don’t think Leko has beaten Mourinho, my team beat his team and they were deservedly beaten.”

Tottenham will look to get over the defeat soon as they will be in action on Sunday when they host Brighton in a Premier League clash.