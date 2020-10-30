Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has tweaked a few things about his team since the 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but he is happy with the response he has seen from his Manchester United side since that day.

Manchester United are yet to win a league game at home this season and the low point of their home performances came against Tottenham in October when they surrendered meekly to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Since then, they have not lost a game and won three of their four fixtures in all competitions, including a 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain and a 5-0 hammering of RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Solskjaer feels that there was always going to be a response after such a poor result, but he also did reveal that he has made a few changes to how his side play after that game.

The Manchester United manager insisted that he is delighted with the way his side have responded to criticism from that day and looked better and fitter in recent games.

“I think any result as brutal as a 6-1 would have to get a response and, of course, it has been dealt with internally”, Solskjaer said in a press conference.

“We’ve tweaked a couple of things, got players fit and I think the manner of the defeat wasn’t something we should ever have to be confronted with again.

“Then again things happen in football these days and the response has been fantastic.

“And that’s what I’m concerned about because we wanted to finish that off as soon as we could and move forward.”

Manchester United will hope to build on their run of results with another win when they host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.