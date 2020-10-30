Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has expressed his strong belief that the Whites have the quality to ask questions of Leicester City’s defence in their upcoming Premier League clash on Monday.

Leeds will lock horns with Leicester at Elland Road on Monday with both teams coming into the game having won their last league outings.

The Yorkshire giants thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park while the Foxes edged out Arsenal with a 1-0 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite Leicester winning in north London, Dorigo is seeing holes in the Foxes’ backline that Leeds are capable of exploiting with the style they play.

Leicester are a team built to play on the counter attack, according to Dorigo, and the former Leeds star is confident that Marcelo Bielsa’s frontline possess the quality to ask questions of the visitors’ defence on Monday.

“Just the way that they play, on the counter, the ability they’ve got in the likes of [Youri] Tielemans, [Harvey] Barnes, brought in [Timothy] Castagne and obviously [Jamie] Vardy up top, they are a team that are made for the counter attack “, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“So, we have to be very, very careful.

“However, looking at the Arsenal game as well, we can make chances and that is what we will do.

“We will ask plenty of questions of their defence.

“We can get at them, but we’ve just got to be so aware.”

Leicester have so far won all their away games in the league this season, while Leeds will be looking to put on a strong display on Monday after narrowly losing out to Wolves in their last home game.