Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga has no regrets about his Blues career despite playing just two competitive games during his four-and-a-half years on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Miazga joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls for a fee in the region of £4m in January 2016.

The United States international has been a Chelsea player for almost five years and during the period he has had loan spells at Vitesse, Nantes, Reading and now Anderlecht.

Despite being a Blues star for almost half a decade, Miazga has only played 135 minutes of competitive football for the side, but he has no regrets over the move.

Reflecting on his time with Chelsea, Miazga has insisted that he has no qualms about not following up his first two appearances with more as his competitors were world-class players while he was young.

“I played two Premier League games when I arrived and then that’s it“, Miazga was quoted as saying by Belgian daily L’Avenir.

“My competitors were world-class players. Me, I was still young.

“But I wouldn’t change anything in my career.“

Currently on loan at Anderlecht, Miazga has made two appearances for the Belgian Pro League club and will be looking to add more as he aims to impress under Vincent Kompany.