Diogo Jota has admitted he is constantly studying the game when he is on the bench to see what impact he can have, after he came on against West Ham United and fired Liverpool to a 2-1 win.

Jurgen Klopp splashed the cash to sign Jota from Wolves during the transfer window and the forward has given the Liverpool boss an extra attacking option.

Liverpool fell behind to West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League encounter, when Pablo Fornals struck in the tenth minute.

A Mohamed Salah penalty made sure that the sides went in level at the break and Klopp turned to Jota off the bench with 20 minutes left in the game.

And Jota answered the call, scoring with five minutes left to hand Liverpool a 2-1 win and all three Premier League points.

The former Wolves man insists that he is always trying to make sure he is ready if called upon, studying the flow of the game from the bench.

“The goal means a lot. Seeing the game on the bench, I’m always thinking about what I can do to change things”, Jota said on Sky Sports.

“The most important thing was the win, we just want to keep winning games.

“With so many games you have to keep moving.

“Fortunately in the end I got the space. It was a great pass from [Xherdan] Shaq[iri].

“I played two games in the starting eleven before this one. It’s a team.

“The manager chooses the eleven, we need to do our job”, he added.

Jota replaced Roberto Firmino against West Ham and will be hoping he has done enough to be given the nod to start in Liverpool’s next game.