Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted that he has not changed the way he plays in the Premier League.

The Polish midfielder has become one of the most important players for Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds and played a pivotal role in helping the Yorkshire giants to return to the Premier League.

He started more than 90 straight games for Leeds and has again been key at the start of the season in the Premier League as well, scoring two goals in the opening six Premier League games.

Klich stressed that he has been playing the same way he was in the Championship and has not done anything different in the Premier League.

He also insisted that Leeds are approaching the Premier League in a similar manner as well and they are only focusing on getting their performances right, as opposed to thinking about their opponents.

The midfielder said on LUTV: “I am just trying to do what I did in the last two seasons in the Championship and try to play the same way of football.

“As you can see, we are playing the same as a team and a lot of individual performances are similar to our last two seasons.

“To be fair, we play against different clubs in the championship we don’t really care.

“It is all about us, we want to show we are good and we want to prove ourselves in the Premier League.”

Klich has made 113 appearances for Leeds with 13 goals and 16 assists to his name.