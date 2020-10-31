Hakim Ziyech has revealed he is feeling good at Chelsea and has urged the Blues to keep moving forward after they beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Ziyech scored his first goal for Chelsea in their 4-0 win over Krasnodar on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

And he did not waste any time to get off the mark in the Premier League as well with his strike against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Algerian opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first half and Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner sealed the points with two more goals after the break.

Ziyech insists that it was a comfortable day out for Chelsea at Burnley and they more or less controlled the game to get the three points against the Clarets.

He was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Especially after European games, it’s always difficult.

“I think we had a good game, started well and didn’t really have problems at all.

“Burnley had one chance at the beginning, but after that we controlled the game.”

Ziyech is happy to start scoring for Chelsea and admits that he is feeling comfortable and confident at his new club, urging his team-mates to continue to push forward and make progress.

“It’s been a good week for me. Hopefully, we can continue. I feel good and feel at home. Everything is fine.

“You need to play with confidence and not be afraid to make mistakes. Otherwise, it won’t go how it’s supposed to go. Every week we make steps.

“Let’s keep it that way.”

Ziyech is likely to start again when Chelsea host Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night.