Leeds United star Mateusz Klich has insisted that Patrick Bamford is a top striker and is delighted that the striker has managed to shut his critics up this season.

There were question marks over whether Bamford would be able to perform in the Premier League at the start of the campaign, but the striker has silenced his critics.

The 27-year-old has netted six Premier League goals in as many games, including a brilliant hat-trick against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Klich is aware that many were prepared to write his team-mate off at the start of the season, but he was always confident that Bamford is a top striker who will be able to perform in the top tier.

The midfielder is happy that the striker has proven his critics wrong and is hopeful that he will continue to fire in the goals for the rest of the season.

The Leeds star said on LUTV: “I am very happy for Pat that he scored this hat-trick.

“There are many people who are not rating him as a striker, but I do rate him and I knew he can score goals.

“He does a lot of hard work for the team as well and so I am very happy for him that he has already scored six goals.

“And I hope he is going to score many more because we are going to need it.”

Marcelo Bielsa has continued to back Bamford over the last two seasons despite all the criticism the hitman has faced.