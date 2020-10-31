Ryan Edmondson will gain huge benefits from being involved in Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, his former manager Gary Mills believes.

Edmondson, who is on loan at Aberdeen from Leeds United, was handed a second start in a row in the Dons’ league game against Celtic last weekend, following a goalscoring performance against Hamilton Academical.

Aberdeen are set to clash with the Hoops again in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday and the 19-year-old striker could be in line to play a part for Derek McInnes’ side.

Former Nottingham Forest star Mills, who found Edmondson in York City’s academy, feels playing against the likes of Celtic and being involved in cup semi-finals are an invaluable experience, having experienced such games himself.

Mills feels big games like against Celtic and cup clashes will help Edmondson grow as a player and it will stand him in good stead in the future, whether that be at Leeds or elsewhere.

“It’s invaluable experience“, Mills was quoted as saying by The Press and Journal.

“I got those chances myself and played in a European Cup final at 18 and that helps you grow up.

“I remember playing against Liverpool at 17 against a side with the likes of [Kenny] Dalglish, [Graeme] Souness and [Alan] Hansen all in it and playing against those sides you grow up.

“And that’s what Ryan will be doing at Aberdeen is growing up and learning what the game is all about.

“Starting against Celtic last week and being involved in cup semi-finals and potentially a final are all things he’ll remember and help him wherever he goes in his career.”

Edmondson will be looking to make a big impression for Aberdeen if he is given a chance to start and he could well be watched closely during the game by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.