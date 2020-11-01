Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has conceded that he can still improve the defensive side of his game, while he admits that he is not the best in the air.

The Pole has been one of the most consistent players for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and played a key role in helping the Whites be promoted to the Premier League.

Klich has again been key in the top tier as well and has started each of Leeds’ six Premier League games thus far.

The midfielder is known for his box-to-box midfield play and his ability to pop up with goals from time to time for his side.

But Klich feels he still needs to improve the defensive side of his game in the middle of the park and conceded that heading the ball is not one of the strongest parts of his game.

The midfielder told LUTV: “I think I could still improve my defensive play.

“Especially defending in our half one-v-ones and maybe heading the ball is not one of my strongest things.

“This is definitely an area I think I could improve myself.”

Klich has popped up with two goals in the league this season already, but did play in a deeper role when the team needed him to against Aston Villa.