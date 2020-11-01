Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has revealed that he is enjoying the system that the Gers have in place and feels it allows him to help the team build up their play.

The Light Blues have made a flying start to their 2020/21 campaign, going unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and sitting top of the table with a nine point lead over Celtic.

Rangers have also looked solid defensively, having kept eleven clean sheets from 13 league games so far and conceding just three goals in total.

Reflecting on the Gers’ current system, Davis has revealed that he is enjoying the team’s style of play and feels it allows him to help build attacking moves from the back.

The Northern Irishman also thinks the system provides Rangers’ defence with a solid shape, which allows them to be comfortable even when out of possession.

“It is a system that I thoroughly enjoy, to be honest“, Davis said on Rangers TV.

“The position that I play in obviously allows me to try and build up from the back and play balls through the lines to get the team moving forward.

“Also defensively, it is a real solid shape for us and it is somewhere we feel comfortable even if we don’t have the ball.

“We can try and show teams into areas where we feel comfortable as well and it has worked well so far.“

Rangers will be hoping that they can maintain their form with their current system and that it will help them win the league this season.