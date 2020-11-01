Jose Mourinho has vowed to use Gareth Bale in the right way, after he brought the forward on off the bench to score the winner in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

With the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium level at 1-1 and 20 minutes left, Mourinho called for Bale and threw the Real Madrid loanee onto the pitch.

Bale came up with the goods just three minutes later when he connected with a Sergio Reguilon cross to steer his effort past Brighton shot-stopper Robert Sanchez.

The goal proved to be the winner and Tottenham have moved up to second in the Premier League, just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Mourinho insisted post match that Bale is not yet ready for a 90-minute outing and he is working to build up the Welshman’s match fitness.

Bale will start for Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday, with Mourinho vowing to use him in the right way.

The Tottenham boss told his post match press conference: “He doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs yet.

“We are using the Europa League to get him minutes and when we can in the Premier League.

“He is of course getting better and better and better.

“He will start again on Thursday, but he will not play 90 minutes.

“I will use him in the right way.”

Bale will be looking to impress once again when Tottenham travel to play Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Mourinho also commented on Giovani Lo Celso, who like Bale was introduced from the bench, and admitted that he is another player who needs to build up his fitness.

“Gio came on and did well.

“He missed the end of last season and pre-season, he needs to get fitter”, he added.