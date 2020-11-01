Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw is of the view that it is testament to the squad strength the Gers possess this season that their performances are not dropping off even when the team is rotated.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard significantly added to his options at Ibrox by making no less than six new additions to his squad over the course of the transfer window.

Gerrard has used the large arsenal of players at his disposal, with the Glasgow giants being involved in the Scottish Premiership and in the Europa League.

And Culshaw is of the view that it is testament to the squad strength at Ibrox that the Gers have been able to maintain their standards even when rotating.

Culshaw revealed that every player is aware of the need to give their best whenever an opportunity arises to play in the first team as Gerrard’s trust is earned on merit.

Asked about the Gers not dropping their quality even with squad rotation, Culshaw said on Rangers TV: “The lads know now that that when they start or when they are in the eleven, they are playing for shirts.

“I think the strength of the squad is that strong now.

“When we do make changes, we will put players in who have just as same quality of players that are coming out.

“And the players know that is the chance now to put a decent performance in and keep hold of the shirt.”

Rangers currently have a six-point lead in the Scottish top flight over rivals Celtic and Gerrard will hope to extend that this afternoon against Kilmarnock.